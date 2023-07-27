New Exoprimal Co-Op Challenge Mode Out Today

While the game only just came out, Capcom has revealed new details on the Exoprimal co-op challenge mode called Savage Gauntlet, which will be available later today. It is the first mode that has been added to the game since its release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on July 14.

What is Exoprimal’s new co-op mode?

7 Exoprimal Review (PS5): A Dino-mite Time Exoprimal isn’t the dinosaur-based video game anyone wanted Capcom to make. That said, it’s more than solid if you can…

This first Savage Gauntlet will kick off at 8 p.m. PT on July 27 and run until July 31 at 7:59 p.m. PT. It is part of a free update that tasks players with taking on a series of time-based PvE battles. These combat tests are for those who have leveled up and only unlocks after players beat the story in Dino Survival Mode. The five-player mode will also have a weekly rotation of scenarios and rules, so each week will give players a different test to try and pass.

According to Capcom, a global leaderboard will also be available on each platform, allowing players to see how they rank against the rest of Exoprimal’s player base. Savage Gauntlet will also give players rewards based on how they do, with the highest-ranking teams earning awards for their performance. Alongside the new co-op mode, Capcom also reiterated that it would be releasing 10 new Alpha variant Exosuits into the game on August 16, all of which feature unique weapon loadouts and playstyles compared to their original.

After Season 1 of Exoprimal’s content plan ends, Capcom said Season 2 will begin in mid-October 2023 and include the addition of a new map, mission type, Rigs, Modules, and the Street Fighter crossover content. January 2024 will see Season 3 release, and will introduce Beta variant Exosuits, a new Neo Triceratops boss enemy, and a collaboration with the Monster Hunter series among other things. All of this was detailed in a previous roadmap.