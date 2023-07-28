EA Sports FC 24 Partners with Marvel for Ultimate Team Heroes

Electronic Arts and Marvel Entertainment announced on Friday that the pair would be continuing their collaborative efforts in the upcoming EA Sports FC 24, with special Ultimate Team-themed heroic content when the game launches on September 29, 2023.

New cards turn Champions League legends into heroes

The new content will be heading to EA Sports FC 24’s Ultimate Team mode, which acts as a sort of card-collecting mode that lets players build up a completely unique team.

Unlike last year, which featured World Cup legends getting the hero treatment, this time it will be various UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women’s Champions League players who are turned into superheroes for their card art. The 19 cards are set to arrive in the game sometime in November, according to EA.

For the first time this year, women’s footballers will also be getting the Ultimate Team Heroes cards. Players that will be included in the collaboration include Alex Scott, Carlos Tévez, Wesley Sneijder, Gianluca Vialli, Bixente Lizarazu, Nwankwo Kanu, Nadine Keßler, Ludovic Giuly, John Arne Riise, Paulo Futre, Dimitar Berbatov, Tomáš Rosický, Sonia Bompastor, Jari Litmanen, Rui Costa, Vincent Kompany, Steve McManaman, DaMarcus Beasley, and Ramires.

Alongside new card art, in-game items will also be made available for the different players, including tifos, kits, balls, and more. More details on that will be shared at a later date by EA Sports, the company said in a statement.

Players who pre-order the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition by August 22 will receive one of the 19 cards into their Ultimate Team.