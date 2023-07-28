Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Expansion Announced, Adds Tropical Summer Vacation

Square Enix kicked off day one of the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023 in style, starting off the show with the announcement of the new Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail expansion. Introduced with a cheerful pre-rendered trailer, Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail sees players getting the chance to escape for a summer vacation in the “New World” of Tural.

Final Fantasy 14’s Dawntrail expansion will add a new hub city, new jobs, new dungeons, and more when it releases in Summer 2024

Revealed live on stage at Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival in Las Vegas, the latest expansion for the popular MMO is set to arrive on PC and consoles in Summer 2024. Joking that players saved “not only all of Hydaely, but kind of the whole universe” during Endwalker and deserved “a little break”, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida gave fans an overview of the summer vacation-themed expansion following the trailer.

According to IGN, Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will have plenty to offer players when they arrive on the sun-soaked shores of Tural. This fifth expansion to Final Fantasy 14 will introduce two new DPS jobs to the game, add new enemies, dungeons, and gear, and increase the level cap to 100. The New World of Tural, a land far to the west of Final Fantasy 14’s Eorzea, will also play home to the nature-centric hub city of Tuliyollal and its diverse inhabitants.

The story for Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail, which Yoshida described as “the very best summer vacation a hero could possibly have,” sees gamers brought to Tural to assist in determining the land’s next ruler. While the exact role players will play in this process has yet to be laid out, Yoshida hinted that the choice of ruler could lead to division among the Scions of the Seventh Dawn. Although having to wait a year to dive into Dawntrail is sure to come as disappointing news for some players, its planned release is in line with Square Enix’s statements earlier this year that there would be no new Final Fantasy 14 expansion until 2024.