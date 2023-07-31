PlayStation Stars August 2023 Campaigns and Collectibles Revealed

Sony has revealed August 2023’s PlayStation Stars campaigns and collectibles. It’s a good month for co-op and shooter fans, and as usual, players can easily rack up points.

PlayStation Stars August 2023 campaign details

Starting August 1, play any of the following co-op games to snag 50 points. This is an easy feat for PS Plus users as the games below are available in the Extra and Premium/Deluxe catalogs.

It Takes Two

Human: Fall Flat

Overcooked 2

Earth Defense Force 5

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Worms W.M.D.

Speaking of PS Plus, play any of August’s monthly games (Essential lineup) and you’ll get another 50 points.

Starting August 3, players can take part in the Survival of the Fittest campaign, which tasks them with playing any of the following shooters to earn the “winner-winner chicken dinner – Tikka Masala” digital collectible (pictured above).

Battlefield 2042

PUBG: Battlegrounds

CRSED

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

PS VR 2 players will get 50 points if they play any of the following games:

Moss [PS5]

Moss: Book II [PS5]

Swordsman VR [PS5]

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending [PS5]

Finally, starting August 16, play any of the following games to get a ‘Nice Cuppa’ digital collectible:

The Wild at Heart

Scarf

Abzu

All campaigns will end on August 31.