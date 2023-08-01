Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 5 Includes Tactical Pets That Execute Foes

A few days after announcing that Lara Croft, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg would be headed to the game, Infinity Ward has unveiled more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 5, including the introduction of pets to the game.

What do Tactical Pets do in Modern Warfare II?

Just like their name suggests, Tactical Pets are companions that can be taken into battle with players. They’re new to Modern Warfare II with the introduction of Season 5, and will be available to be taken into multiplayer, battle royale, and DMZ modes.

According to a brief trailer for Season 5’s content, the pets will be strapped to the back of characters. Besides just being a new cosmetic look for players, the Tactical Pets will also serve a purpose in-game and can be used in various finishing moves in the game.

Check out the trailer for Modern Warfare II’s Season 5 below:

Alongside the inclusion of Tactical Pets, Infinity Ward also revealed another new addition to the game in the form of the “Battle Buddy,” a virtual assistant of sort that basically acts as a mini-announcer that will call out killstreak activations, in-game events, and more.

When Season 5 kicks off, the BlackCell bundle will also be available once again. After introducing the more premium seasonal pass option in Season 3, BlackCell continues on, and will include:

Access to the Season 5 Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation)

1,100 Call of Duty Points

New BlackCell Operator Arthur, and his Tactical Pet Merlin

Battle Buddy “Gwen”

New Dog Finishing Move

Tracer Weapon Blueprint

Six additional tracer weapon blueprints

Eight operator skins

Two vehicle skins

The BlackCell bundle will once again cost $29.99, while the regular Battle Pass will also include five new weapons, five new operator skins, three weapon blueprints, two vehicle skins, emotes, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 5 is set to kick off on August 2, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT.