PlayStation Earbuds Will Support Noise Cancellation, USB Adapter

Following months of rumors, Sony Interactive Entertainment officially announced PlayStation earbuds during its showcase back in May. However, the company didn’t offer any technical information. Now, a series of FCC filings reveal what players can expect when the earbuds launch reportedly later this year.

Will Sony enable Bluetooth for PlayStation earbuds on the PS5?

According to the FCC filings spotted by MySmartPrice (via NoteBookCheck), the earbuds will support active noise cancellation as well as a USB transceiver. We understand that the USB transceiver will make the device compatible with the PS5.

Although the PS5 has Bluetooth capability, it doesn’t support Bluetooth audio. It is understood that both Sony and Microsoft have skipped the feature for their current-gen consoles due to bandwidth and latency issues.

That said, the PlayStation earbuds — which will be compatible with both the PS5 and PC — do come with Bluetooth support and fans hope that Sony will eventually unlock Bluetooth audio on the PS5.

Sony describes the earbuds as its “first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC,” promising more details “in the months ahead.” The device is expected to release in fall 2023 along with PlayStation handheld Project Q, the release date for which has also yet to be announced.