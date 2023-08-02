The Last of Us Nintendo Clone Disappears After Sony Copyright Claim

The Last Hope – Dead Zone Survival — a knock-off of Naughty Dog‘s The Last of Us — is sadly no more. The Nintendo Switch game has disappeared from the eShop, and its YouTube trailer has been taken down.

Did Sony have Nintendo take down The Last of Us knockoff?

As spotted by Eurogamer, The Last Hope’s YouTube trailer has been taken down due to a copyright claim by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Presumably, Sony is the one who flagged the game to Nintendo as well, but it’s possible that the Switch maker proactively shut it down.

The Last Hope ended up spurring headlines on a number of large publications, so someone at Nintendo may have picked up on it. Whatever the case, the entertainment is gone for good unless players downloaded it. The Last Hope played horribly, so we can’t imagine that anyone wants to play it again, but folks might want to hold on to a piece of history, especially for some meme treatment.

That said, we’d caution against making videos with clips from The Last Hope since Sony is likely to slap channels with copyright strikes.

Now that both God of War and The Last of Us have inspired clones, which Sony franchise will get a knockoff next?