PS5 Sales Cross Impressive Milestone in Japan

After a slow start marred by stock shortages, the PS5 has quietly crossed 4 million units sold in Japan. According to data revealed by Famitsu, PS5 is now just under 4 million short of PS4‘s lifetime sales in the country.

PS5 has been dominating hardware sales charts worldwide

With the Nintendo Switch nearing the end of its lifecycle and the Xbox Series X|S failing to move past its third place, PS5 is now dominating sales charts worldwide. Thanks to a recent price drop, sales rose sharply in some regions, including Europe. The situation is similar in the United States, where Circana reports that PS5 hardware spending has offset declines in spending on Switch and Xbox consoles.

As reported by Gematsu, Famitsu says the PS5 disc model has sold over 3.4 million units in Japan and the digital edition has sold over half a million units. The total now stands at over 4 million units sold to date as of July 30, 2023.

Globally, the PS5 has sold over 40 million units, and sales are on the rise. In the U.S. alone, PS5 unit sales were the highest ever for PlayStation in a June month this year since 2010. It certainly helps that the PS5 is in ample supply now.