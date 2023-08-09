Street Fighter 6 TMNT Skins Cost Almost as Much as the Game Itself

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have invaded Street Fighter 6. And they haven’t just brought pizza and rad vibes to the fighter, as they’ve also introduced wildly high cosmetic prices.

The Street Fighter 6 TMNT skins cost almost $60 total

The turtle skins themselves are the ones getting the most heat. There are four skins — one for each turtle — and they cost 750 Fighter Coins each. Fighter Coins can’t be earned in the game outside of premium battle pass (which also takes Fighter Coins to buy) and must be purchased with real money. Getting 3,000 Fighter Coins for all four skins costs around $55, which is close to the price for a new copy of Street Fighter 6. Players can also buy the four colored bandanas, which are 250 Fighter Coins ($4.99) each.

Playable DLC fighters aren’t sold individually, but the $29.99 season pass with four full combatants costs about as much as two turtle skins. This is all also just for the player’s World Tour and Battle Hub avatar, meaning those who buy the skins can’t put Zangief in a Raphael costume or Juri in a Donatello outfit.

And for added context, the current pirate bundle in the store costs 1,200 Fighter Coins, with other small bundles costing 480 or 320 Fighter Coins. However, these can also be purchased individually with Drive Tickets, which, while still scarce, can be earned through certain daily, weekly, or monthly challenges. And even though it is a different game from a different time, all four turtles were playable fighters in Injustice 2 for $9.99.

There are other cosmetic items in the game, too. These include emotes (250 Fighter Coins), sticker sets (100 Fighter Coins), frames (100 Fighter Coins), and wallpapers (100 Fighter Coins), adding another 1,300 Fighter Coins total. This means all the TMNT gear costs 5,300 Fighter Coins, or around $100 depending on what Fighter Coin bundles players buy.

This is only the first crossover Street Fighter 6, a premium game, has gotten thus far, so it remains to be seen if this pricing scheme will continue into the future.