Call of Duty Celebrates Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary With Social Media Challenge

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration is this weekend, and Call of Duty is going to commemorate the occasion through a social media challenge.

How is Call of Duty celebrating Hip-Hop 50?

The video game franchise’s social media accounts shared the Open Verse Challenge on happening on its TikTok account. The challenge asks fans to submit videos of them rapping or performing over a hip-hop-inspired beat that was made up using in-game sound effects from Call of Duty.

This includes things like zippers, tools beeping, parachutes being pulled, and more. Call of Duty has also enlisted the help of TikTok creators Zaehd, Flawless, and Kenny to create some songs celebrating the beloved genre.

Alongside the Open Verse Challenge, Call of Duty is also celebrating hip-hop with the inclusion of a variety of famous hip-hop artists. Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg have already been shown off and will be making their way into the game as part of its new season. Next month, rapper 21 Savage will also join the roster with his own Operator as well. These Operators will carry over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which will get shown off next week.