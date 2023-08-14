Green Hell VR Release Date Set for PSVR2

The Green Hell VR release date for the PSVR2 version of the jungle survival game has been confirmed, and it’s not far off.

Via the PlayStation Blog, developer Incuvo has announced Green Hell VR will release on PSVR2 tomorrow August 15. A trailer and release date had been accidentally uploaded earlier in the month before quickly being pulled offline. The date was also August 15 there as well.

The PSVR2 version is mostly based on the Quest VR version currently available, but with special PSVR2 features such as haptic feedback that mimics everything from bow pulls to heartbeats.

Go Deeper Into the Jungle

Green Hell VR will immerse players in the Amazon rainforest with a healthy mix of exploration and danger. You’ll need to build a home amongst the dense foliage of the jungle and be prepared to face threats both animal and human as you explore the largest rainforest on the planet.

The developer plans to bring a 4-player co-op mode to Green Hell VR in the future as well as the Spirits of Amazonia DLC featured in the regular version of the game.

The original Green Hell was released on PS4 by Creepy Jar in 2020 and has been a quiet favorite of survival fans ever since.