Spider-Man 2 PS5 Action Can Be Slowed Down via Accessibility Menu

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will allow PS5 players to slow down the gameplay speed, thanks to a new accessibility option. The game’s PlayStation Store page was recently updated with information about its new accessibility settings.

New Spider-Man 2 PS5 gameplay accessibility options revealed

Sony has confirmed (thanks, Insider Gaming) that Spider-Man 2 will come with all the accessibility options that the previous entries introduced, with the following additions:

Audio: screen reader support will read aloud all on-screen text in menus.

Captions: on-screen captions and audio descriptions are available for cinematic scenes.

Gameplay: you can choose to slow down the action to 70%, 50% or 30% of the full speed; switching back to regular speed at any time.

Previous visual options included Fidelity and Performance Modes, which reliable insider The Snitch has confirmed are set to return. Spider-Man 2’s Fidelity Mode will offer 30 fps support at 4K resolution, with ray tracing and additional visual effects. Performance Mode will support 60 fps at an upscaled 4K resolution, with no ray tracing or other visual effects.

Sony says knowledge of the previous games is not required to enjoy Spider-Man 2, but it recommends playing them to “fully experience the emerging narrative.”

Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on the PS5 on October 20.