Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Zombies Mode Confirmed

Activision has confirmed that a Zombies mode will be included in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Previous leaks indicated this was likely, but fans now have confirmation. It also appears that Treyarch is developing Modern Warfare III’s Zombies mode, though information is limited.

Activision recently teased Modern Warfare III’s Zombies mode with an audio clip fans could hear by texting to get information about the upcoming first look at the Modern Warfare III. Fans who text the word “Zombies” will receive a short audio clip of a zombie screeching.

Activision then posted about the Modern Warfare III reveal on the Call of Duty blog. The post included a brief mention of the undead-filled co-op mode, promising the new game would feature the “largest Zombies offering to date.” It also said that more news was on its way soon.

Treyarch also tweeted about Modern Warfare getting Zombies. While mainly known for developing the Black Ops games, Treyarch also helped make the Zombies mode for Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty: Vanguard. This will even be the first Modern Warfare with a Zombies mode, as the other five entries have either had Spec Ops against human AI or no co-op mode at all.

Call of Duty fans first heard of Modern Warfare III’s Zombies mode from a leak in May. Leakers described it as an improved version of Outbreak, the large-scale Zombies mode from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. At the time, Activision reportedly hadn’t decided whether it would be part of the core game or a separate free-to-play experience like Warzone. It looks like the publisher will answer that question tomorrow when fans get their first look at the upcoming shooter.