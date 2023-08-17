The First Descendant Open Beta Dates Set for Looter Shooter

Nexon Games has set The First Descendant‘s open beta dates, giving players a chance to experience the upcoming third-person looter shooter next month.

The First Descendant open beta will feature 13 characters

In a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, Beomjun Lee — a producer at Nexon Games and project lead on The First Descendant — announced that the game’s open beta dates would run from September 19 to September 25. The beta will feature 13 characters, various missions to play, nine giant boss raids, and a new prologue and story, along with the first official look at the game’s revamped character progression system.

Alongside news of the beta, Nexon Games also highlighted several other features. These include the support of 4K resolution and an in-game performance and fidelity mode, with the ability to choose between a fidelity mode (with 4K resolution) and performance mode (with 60 frames per second). Variable Refresh Rate is also supported on the PlayStation 5.

Nexon Games also highlighted some of the special features specific to the PS5 version. These include things like the DualSense wireless controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, as well as 3D audio support.

There is currently no The First Descendant release date, but the game is set to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.