Madison VR: First Footage Emerges of Psychological Horror Game on PSVR2

The PlayStation Blog has revealed the first gameplay of the hit psychological horror game Madison as it makes the jump to PSVR2 in time for the Halloween season. yes, Bloodious Games’ Madison VR is almost a (virtual) reality.

Madison was released just over a year ago, and despite a rocky launch on PS4 and PS5, it’s become a favorite among horror game enthusiasts (it was in this very site’s Top 5 Horror Games of 2022). The prospect of playing it whilst immersed in VR could put fear into even the most grizzled of horror veterans.

As ever with flat screen footage of a VR game, it doesn’t quite tell the whole story, nor capture the whole flavor of the experience, but the accompanying blog post also details what VR-specific differences there are to Madison VR.

Madison VR Gameplay and Details

Madison VR will be making full use of the PSVR2 bag of tricks. The tactile haptic controls will allow for greater interaction with the environment and a sensation of how things feel whether you want to or not. This extends to the use of the instant camera. So you’ll really be able to shake that Polaroid picture and regret it instantly when you see what it’s captured.

The 3D audio will give you a horribly accurate read on where that terrible noise is coming from. The audio technology is honestly one of the best things about playing horror games on PSVR2, so I’m dreading/anticipating that in Madison VR.

There’s also a promise to achieve a higher level of visual quality which is understandable after the messy launch of the flat-screen version.

That Halloween season release window is about as much as we know about Madison VR’s actual release date, but the developer assures everyone we’ll know more soon. But we do know Madison VR will get both a digital and physical release.