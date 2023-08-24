Games Like God of War and Starfield Should Be on Mobile Too, Says Xbox’s Phil Spencer

Xbox boss Phil Spencer believes that games like God of War, Starfield, and Spider-Man should be on mobile alongside consoles and PC. Spencer is of the view that mobile should not be left out of the equation because it’s the only platform that has experienced significant growth when it comes to gaming.

Can God of War and Spider-Man be played on mobile?

Spencer made his remarks in a lengthy interview with Eurogamer during Gamescom 2023, during which he discussed the importance of the mobile market to Microsoft. The company has previously said that the idea of acquiring Activision Blizzard was partly born out of its desire to make a splash in the mobile scene (Activision owns mobile giant King).

“Console is relatively flat in terms of number of players, PC is relatively flat in terms of the number of players,” Spencer said, adding that mobile is the only platform that has experienced growth. “I think we miss something if amazing story-based games like a God of War or Starfield or Spider-Man or whatever aren’t available in places.”

When Eurogamer asked how these games could be put on mobile devices, Spencer said that streaming is possible. “You decouple where the game runs from where it’s played, and it lets you play on a Mac or a Chromebook or a phone or smart TV,” he explained, acknowledging that the best experience will remain on console or PC. However, Spencer believes that players should decide where and how they want to play games.