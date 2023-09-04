Insomniac Among Game Companies Possibly Facing Video Game Actors Strike

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike may extend to video game companies, including Insomniac Games, possibly impacting the development of Insomniac’s Marvel’s Wolverine game for the PS5. SAG-AFTRA’s National Board has sought permission from union members to strike against a number of game developers in light of upcoming bargaining dates.

Will Marvel’s Wolverine game for PS5 face development delays?

Insomniac has remained tight-lipped about Wolverine following its reveal, so it’s unclear how far into development the game is. Depending on the outcome of the aforementioned negotiations, it’s possible that the game’s motion capture and voice work will be impacted.

Work has already wrapped up on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is set for release on the PS5 on October 20. However, the game is expected to receive post-launch content like its predecessor, and should the strike go ahead soon, there’s a chance Spider-Man 2’s DLC will also be impacted.

“Here we go again! Now our Interactive (Video Game) Agreement is at a stalemate too,” SAG-AFTRA wrote, announcing the strike vote. “Work under the Interactive Media Agreement also includes a great deal of performance capture, where trained professionals, many of whom are stunt performers, provide digitally captured performances used to give expressive movement to video game characters. Unregulated use of AI poses an enormous threat to these artists’ professions.”

SAG-AFTRA is demanding fair compensation to keep up with inflation and protection against AI.