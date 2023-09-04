The Last of Us 3 Speculations Addressed by Neil Druckmann

Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann was quizzed about the possibility of The Last of Us Part 3 once again, and some fans are convinced that his response to the question was a tease.

Is Naughty Dog working on The Last of Us 3?

In a new interview, Druckmann was asked for an update on the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us TV show as well as the possibility of a third game. The TV show is currently on hold due to the ongoing actors’ strike, which may extend to video games as well.

“My job is really strange. I’m [giving] feedback on this theme park thing, I’m working on the TV show, and I’m working on another game, so I’m just kind of jumping around on different projects,” Druckmann said, adding that The Last of Us Season 2 has been outlined already and is “ready to go” when the strike comes to an end. “As far as the next game at Naughty Dog, I can’t say anything. My comms director over there will slaughter me,” he said with a smile, as relayed by Entertainment Weekly.

Naughty Dog previously confirmed that it’s working on multiple game projects, one of which is rumored to be The Last of Us 3.