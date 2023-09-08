Stunning Spider-Man 2 PS5 Posters Showcase Iconic Villains

Insomniac Games has released two more Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 posters, showing off up close the character designs for the game’s iconic villains. Fans were previously treated to a close look at Peter Parker and Miles Morales in action as well as a vicious Kraven.

New Spider-Man 2 PS5 posters introduce the Lizard and Venom

The two new posters can be viewed below:

Dr. Curt Connors isn't his normal self.?



From a brilliant mind to a scaly menace, the Lizard must be stopped!#SpiderMan2PS5 October 20th, 2023 #BeGreaterTogether



Pre-order here: https://t.co/J0mE3WopZi pic.twitter.com/eYQDZgJUq1 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 7, 2023

Fans are lauding the incredibly detailed Lizard design and are hoping to see more of the character in the lead-up to the launch.

Insomniac Games has been dropping bits and pieces of info and images from Spider-Man 2 on Twitter. There are reports of an upcoming PlayStation State of Play scheduled for September, and if true, fans are expecting to see more of the game at the event.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on the PS5 on October 20. The game’s themed PS5 console bundles have already made their way to customers, revealing a whopping 98 GB size. Considering how graphically intensive Spider-Man 2 appears to be, this size didn’t come as much of a surprise.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the fall blockbuster and will be relieved to know that both Alan Wake 2 and Alone in the Dark have moved out of the way to make room for the juggernaut.