Spider-Man 2 Image Shows Kraven the Hunter Ready to Upend NYC

A new image for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out now, showcasing a menacing Kraven the Hunter as he prepares to go on the hunt.

New photo shows Kraven ready to hunt

The new photo comes courtesy of Insomniac Games, who has been showcasing a variety of new images for the highly anticipated game. Previously their focus has been on Peter Parker and Miles Morales, but this time, it’s all about Kraven.

The image also teases one of the main storylines found in Spider-Man 2, which sees Kraven arrive in New York in hunt of new prey. According to Insomniac, he will be looking to upend the city to obtain what he desires.

Check out the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 image below:

?Marvel's New York is now Kraven's hunting ground.?



Bringing an army of Hunters, Kraven upends the city to obtain exactly what he desires.#SpiderMan2PS5 #BeGreaterTogether



Pre-order here: https://t.co/88ReXsbPYj pic.twitter.com/szvczP4utr — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 6, 2023

While not a lot is known about the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it will feature some new mechanics, including web wings that allow for much faster travel, new powers and attacks thanks to the symbiote suit, and more.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20, 2023, and will be available for the PlayStation 5.