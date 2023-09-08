Roblox PS5 and PS4 Release Date is Next Month

Roblox will be coming to PS5 and PS4 as the company revealed the release date is next month. This means the game’s Xbox console exclusivity will soon be coming to an end, though a release for Nintendo Switch is much more uncertain.

An exact Roblox release date wasn’t revealed, but the game will be released on PS5 and PS4 in October 2023. Following plenty of rumors that the game would be appearing on PS5 and PS4 soon, the news was confirmed during the ninth annual Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) today.

The game had previously been excluded from PlayStation platforms because of concerns that some of the app’s content could lead to child exploitation. During the Microsoft and Activision vs. FTC court battle earlier this year, PlayStation head Jim Ryan was revealed to have told investors that Sony had “reviewed and relaxed” some of their policies to allow Roblox onto their console ecosystem. As such, all of the experiences that are currently available on mobile, PC, and Xbox will be available to access on PlayStation consoles upon the app’s release.

Roblox also announced the game would be released on Meta Quest later this month. The developers’ open beta has been a huge success during the first five days of release. The Xbox version will also be getting an update with a new appearance to improve user experience, better content recommendations, and a promise of more frequent updates.

The game’s release on Nintendo Switch is not as certain at the moment. This platform wasn’t mentioned during today’s RDC, and Roblox CTO Dan Sturman told Axios’ Stephen Totilo that there was “nothing to announce now” in terms of plans to bring the game to Switch. However, Sturman does believe the game would be capable of running on Nintendo Switch in its current form.