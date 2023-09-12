Assassin’s Creed Japan Game’s Release Date Window Possibly Leaked

A known insider has leaked the release date window for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game set in Japan, code named Red. The new report corroborates rumors that Ubisoft plans to release AC Red sometime in 2024.

According to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, AC Red is currently planned for holiday 2024. This could mean anytime between November and December 2024. However, given that Ubisoft is no stranger to development delays don’t get your hopes up just yet. The good news is that Henderson has heard that the game is in a playable state.

In development at Ubisoft Quebec, AC Red fulfills a long-time fan demand to take the franchise to Japan. The developer was a little late to the party, leaving room for Sony’s Sucker Punch to release Ghost of Tsushima, which is often called Assassin’s Creed Japan.

AC Red will supposedly have two playable protagonists: a male Samurai and a female Shinobi. Following reports that the Samurai is an African refugee, players have theorized that the character is based on Yasuke, a real-life African warrior who traveled to Japan during the Sengoku period and became a samurai.

AC Red will reportedly borrow stealth elements from Splinter Cell. The game will reportedly skip last-gen consoles.