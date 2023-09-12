Kratos Designer Charlie Wen Is the New Fortnite Boss as Epic COO Steps Down

Charlie Wen, the co-creator and designer of God of War‘s Kratos, has joined Fortnite developer Epic Games as Chief Operating Officer. Fortnite co-creator and long-time Epic executive Donald Mustard announced his retirement from the role over the weekend. Mustard spent 25 years at Epic Games.

Kratos creator Charlie Wen joined Fortnite studio in June 2023

According to Wen’s LinkedIn profile, he joined Epic Games in June 2023, suggesting that Mustard was preparing to step down for a while and spent a couple of months handing over the reins.

“I have enjoyed nearly 25 years in the game industry collaborating with some of the most talented people ever, and I am so proud of what we have made together,” Mustard wrote in his farewell note. “I can’t wait to now share in the future of Fortnite as a player alongside all of you!”

Wen has also enjoyed a lengthy, successful career in the games industry. He worked for Santa Monica Studio (then Sony Computer Entertainment) between 2001-2006, following which he co-founded and led Marvel Studios’ Visual Development department. A veteran character creator, Wen also worked for Riot Games.

“It’s an incredible honor to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in the industry and contribute my experience to an organization dedicated to driving innovation in entertainment and technology,” Wen wrote, announcing his new role.