Mortal Kombat 1 Launch Trailer Reveals First Look at Shang Tsung

The Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer is officially here, with developer NetherRealm Studios teasing more of the characters set to arrive in the game when it launches on September 19, 2023.

What’s new in the Mortal Kombat 1 trailer?

The latest trailer dives a bit more into the story for the upcoming game, which follows Earthrealm and Outworld competing in a tournament. The trailer features intros from many previously announced characters, including Johnny Cage, Scorpion, Kung Lao, and more. However, the trailer also gives fans their first real look at Shang Tsung and Reiko’s gameplay.

Of course, new fatalities and other brutal finishers are also teased.

Check out the launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 below:

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on September 19 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Despite the title, it is the twelfth mainline entry in the Mortal Kombat franchise and the second reboot after Mortal Kombat (2011). The title takes place in the new timeline made by Liu Kang following the events of Mortal Kombat 11’s story mode.