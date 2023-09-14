Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Trailers Show Off Open World & Digital Deluxe Content

As part of today’s PlayStation State of Play presentation, two new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailers were shown, each focusing on different things.

What did the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailers show off?

One of the videos features Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar as he shows off the sequel‘s open world version of New York as well as some of the upcoming title’s features, including swapping between Spider-Men and customizing both characters’ suits over the course of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It will feature over 65 suits made up of looks from the comics, movies, and multiple different original designs that can be customized through the “suit style” system.

The other trailer gives fans a look at the content that will be available with the Digital Deluxe version of the game. Several different costumes are seen throughout, with both Peter and Miles getting a plethora of sharp new looks.

Check out both of the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailers that were shown today below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature further new mechanics, including web wings that allow for much faster travel, new powers and attacks thanks to the symbiote suit, and more.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20, 2023, and will be available for the PlayStation 5.