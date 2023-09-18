Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Characters Potentially Revealed in Datamine

Several future Mortal Kombat 1 DLC characters may have been revealed as the result of a recent datamine of the newest installment in NetherRealm Studios‘ massive fighting game series.

Who might appear as Mortal Kombat 1 DLC characters?

A tweet from @thethiny has revealed that, following a datamine of Mortal Kombat 1, the game includes intro dialogue that refers to several characters who are not currently present in the game. These potential future additions include fan favorite Mortal Kombat characters like Noob Saibot and Jade alongside guest characters like Ghostface.

Check out the datamine tweet with the full list below:

After digging more with the intros, there is evidence for the following characters:

– Noob Saibot

– Cyrax (Robot)

– Kotal / He-Man / Conan

– Ghostface

– Unknown Girl

– Jade

– Cassie Cage

– Kung Jin



Need time to collect everything and theorize… — thethiny ? (@thethiny) September 18, 2023

Despite the title, it Mortal Kombat 1 is the twelfth mainline entry in the Mortal Kombat franchise and the second reboot after Mortal Kombat (2011). The title takes place in the new timeline made by Liu Kang following the events of Mortal Kombat 11’s story mode.

Mortal Kombat 1 is currently in early access for those who bought its special editions. For everyone else, the game will release tomorrow on Tuesday, September 19. NetherRealm has said that cross-play will be added in a future update.