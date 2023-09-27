State of Play Speculation Rises After Death Stranding 2 Trailer Is Teased

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen something from Death Stranding 2, and perhaps we won’t have to wait much longer.

Kojima’s Assistant teases State of Play?

On X (formerly Twitter), Hideo Kojima’s assistant Ayako (Touchy!) posted a picture of Kojima working at his computer. An eager-eyed sort over on Reddit pointed out that the screen says “State of Play” followed by a year and “trailer_DS2”.

While it’s not been all that long since the last State of Play, that doesn’t exclude the chance of another before the year is out, and you’d like to think Death Stranding 2 was due another trailer or gameplay reveal soon.

At the last State of Play just under two weeks ago, we saw the announcement of Roblox for PlayStation, Bennett Foddy’s Baby Steps, Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways DLC and PSVR2 mode footage. Plus, there was new gameplay from Spider-Man 2, more on the exclusive Helldivers 2, and a proper look at Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Death Stranding 2 was revealed at The Game Awards last December. It showed the return of Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux as Sam and Fragile from the original game, plus an intriguing new antagonist.