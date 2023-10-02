Spider-Man 2 PS5 Platinum trophy length revealed

A PS5 player has already unlocked the Platinum trophy for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and has revealed the amount of time it took to earn the coveted reward for 100% completion. From the looks of it, the upcoming sequel’s Platinum takes as much time as its PS4 predecessor did.

How long does it take to unlock the Spider-Man 2 PS5 Platinum trophy?

According to Twitter user ChrisGaming95, it took 30 hours to unlock Spider-Man 2’s Platinum. For reference, the 2018 game took 25-30 hours to Platinum, depending on play style. ChrisGaming95 ended up deleting their tweet due to “too much attention” but verified that the screenshot of their PS5 trophy page is real.

Taking a quick look at PSNProfiles, where Spider-Man 2’s trophy list is already live, we noticed at least one player who unlocked the Platinum within three days. It’s unclear if the PSNProfiles user is ChrisGaming95 or someone else.

We’re also unable to confirm how ChrisGaming95 got their hands on the game. Do note that reviewers have already received their copies, and it’s quite possible that they received a review code as opposed to this being a case of a retailer breaking street date. That said, if you want to avoid spoilers, mute all things Spider-Man 2.