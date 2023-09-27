Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Trophies Reveal How to Earn Platinum

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophies have made their way online courtesy of Insomniac Games, revealing what players will have to do to earn the Platinum trophy. Alongside some story missions, most of the trophies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 include doing things like collecting tech parts, using combat abilities, and more.

Besides the fully unveiled trophies, there are also some story-specific hidden trophies that haven’t been revealed as of yet, that will almost certainly tie into more spoiler-centric aspects of the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophies – complete list

Get the full Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy list below:

Platinum

Dedicated: Collect all trophies

Gold

Superior: 100% Complete all districts

Heal the World: Finish the main story

Silver

To the Max: Purchase all gadget upgrades

Kitted Out: Purchase all available Suits

Amazing: Reach Max Level

Reach Max Level Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Complete all FNSM requests

Complete all FNSM requests Foundational: Complete all EMF Experiments

Complete all EMF Experiments Evolved: Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities

Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities Surge: Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge

Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge Armed and Dangerous: Defeat 100 enemies with Spider-Arm abilities

Bronze

Fully Loaded: Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades

Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades Brooklyn Pride: Complete “A Gift”

Complete “A Gift” My Community: Complete “Hard Bop”

Complete “Hard Bop” Funky Wireless Protocols: Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin

Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin Stylish: Equip a Suit Style

Equip a Suit Style Slack Line: Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line

Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line Hang Line: Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground

Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground Overdrive: As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously

As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously Soar: Using only your Web Wings, glide from Financial District to Astoria without touching the ground

Using only your Web Wings, glide from Financial District to Astoria without touching the ground A New Adventure: Help Howard

Help Howard Resourceful: Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts

Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts Co-Signing: Complete all Tech Stashes

Complete all Tech Stashes New York, New York: Complete all Photo Ops

Complete all Photo Ops A New Suit: Acquire the Black Suit

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20, 2023.