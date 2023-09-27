The World Isn't Ready for Spider-Man 2 PS5's Sound Design, Teases Sony's Audio Lead

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Trophies Reveal How to Earn Platinum

By Anthony Nash

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophies have made their way online courtesy of Insomniac Games, revealing what players will have to do to earn the Platinum trophy. Alongside some story missions, most of the trophies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 include doing things like collecting tech parts, using combat abilities, and more.

Besides the fully unveiled trophies, there are also some story-specific hidden trophies that haven’t been revealed as of yet, that will almost certainly tie into more spoiler-centric aspects of the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophies – complete list

Get the full Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy list below:

Platinum

  • Dedicated: Collect all trophies

Gold

  • Superior: 100% Complete all districts
  • Heal the World: Finish the main story

Silver

  • To the Max: Purchase all gadget upgrades
  • Kitted Out: Purchase all available Suits
  • Amazing: Reach Max Level
  • Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Complete all FNSM requests
  • Foundational: Complete all EMF Experiments
  • Evolved: Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
  • Surge: Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge
  • Armed and Dangerous: Defeat 100 enemies with Spider-Arm abilities

Bronze

  • Fully Loaded: Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades
  • Brooklyn Pride: Complete “A Gift”
  • My Community: Complete “Hard Bop”
  • Funky Wireless Protocols: Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin
  • Stylish: Equip a Suit Style
  • Slack Line: Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
  • Hang Line: Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
  • Overdrive: As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously
  • Soar: Using only your Web Wings, glide from Financial District to Astoria without touching the ground
  • A New Adventure: Help Howard
  • Resourceful: Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
  • Co-Signing: Complete all Tech Stashes
  • New York, New York: Complete all Photo Ops
  • A New Suit: Acquire the Black Suit

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20, 2023.

Anthony Nash
Anthony Nash

Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.

Share article

TRENDING

Related