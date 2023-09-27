Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Trophies Reveal How to Earn Platinum

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophies have made their way online courtesy of Insomniac Games, revealing what players will have to do to earn the Platinum trophy. Alongside some story missions, most of the trophies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 include doing things like collecting tech parts, using combat abilities, and more.
Besides the fully unveiled trophies, there are also some story-specific hidden trophies that haven’t been revealed as of yet, that will almost certainly tie into more spoiler-centric aspects of the game.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophies – complete list
Get the full Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy list below:
Platinum
- Dedicated: Collect all trophies
Gold
- Superior: 100% Complete all districts
- Heal the World: Finish the main story
Silver
- To the Max: Purchase all gadget upgrades
- Kitted Out: Purchase all available Suits
- Amazing: Reach Max Level
- Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Complete all FNSM requests
- Foundational: Complete all EMF Experiments
- Evolved: Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
- Surge: Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge
- Armed and Dangerous: Defeat 100 enemies with Spider-Arm abilities
Bronze
- Fully Loaded: Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades
- Brooklyn Pride: Complete “A Gift”
- My Community: Complete “Hard Bop”
- Funky Wireless Protocols: Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin
- Stylish: Equip a Suit Style
- Slack Line: Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
- Hang Line: Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
- Overdrive: As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously
- Soar: Using only your Web Wings, glide from Financial District to Astoria without touching the ground
- A New Adventure: Help Howard
- Resourceful: Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
- Co-Signing: Complete all Tech Stashes
- New York, New York: Complete all Photo Ops
- A New Suit: Acquire the Black Suit
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20, 2023.