Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Trailer Introduces the Second Year Students

A new Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash trailer has been released by Bandai Namco Entertainment, showing off the second year students of Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Which playable characters appear in the new Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash trailer?

The video shows off Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda — all three of whom are second year students who are prominently featured in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc and in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Each character’s moveset is built around their unique abilities from the source material, including Inumaki’s Cursed Speech power and Maki’s skill with Cursed Tools.

Check out the newest Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash trailer on YouTube below:

“Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, is getting its first console game,” reads the game’s description. “In this 2 vs. 2 action game, aim for new heights by mastering the ‘Cursed Techniques’ of powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits! Choose your partner and create unique combinations that both complement your play style and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses. Strengthen your cursed techniques through exhilarating battles, defeat your opponents, and … domain expansion … ?!”

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It currently has no release date. The game is based on Gege Akutami’s popular manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, which first made its debut in Weekly Shōnen Jump in March, 2018.