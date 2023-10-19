PS5 Was September’s Best-Selling Console Despite Chart-Topping Starfield

Circana has revealed that PS5 was the best-selling console in the United States for the month of September 2023 despite Starfield‘s release. The Bethesda RPG, which released on Xbox consoles as well as PC, was the best-selling game of the month.

Starfield couldn’t propel Xbox ahead of the PS5

Starfield was the subject of heated debates over the last few months, thanks to the legal battle between regulators and Microsoft over its purchase of Activision Blizzard. The Bethesda game was often brought up due to its console exclusivity following Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda (it was originally in development for PS5 as well), concerning regulators about Microsoft’s potential to foreclose rivals after acquiring Activision Blizzard.

Nevertheless, despite Starfield instantly becoming the seventh best-selling game of 2023 in the U.S., it didn’t result in Xbox selling more units than the PS5. In fact, Circana’s Mat Piscatella revealed that outside of Game Pass subscriptions, Starfield sold more copies on PC than Xbox.

Starfield was the best-selling game of September, instantly becoming the 7th best-selling game of 2023 year-to-date. Starfield ranked as the best-selling title of the month across both Xbox and PC, with PC being its lead sales platform. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 18, 2023

PlayStation 5 remained the best-selling hardware platform in both unit and dollar sales during September 2023, with Xbox Series again ranking 2nd across both measures. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 18, 2023

PS5 continues to lead the U.S. market both in terms of unit sales and dollar sales. Circana further revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory in the country in the month of September 2023.