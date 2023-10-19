PS5 Slim Release Date, Spider-Man 2 Bundle Leaked

A known leaker has revealed PS5 Slim‘s release date alongside an unannounced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle. Sony Interactive Entertainment has only announced a release window of November and hasn’t mentioned any launch bundles yet.

According to trusty Dealabs insider billbil-kun, the PS5 Slim will launch on November 10 in both the United States and Japan. The leaker was not able to provide a release date for the European region, but it shouldn’t be too far off, if not the same date.

As for the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle, it’s the disc edition bundle that’ll reportedly be available on November 8 — two days ahead of the standard PS5 Slim’s launch.

A Spider-Man 2 bundle makes sense, considering it’s Sony’s big fall blockbuster. However, don’t expect any fancy schmancy consoles like the Spider-Man 2-themed bundle that made its way to players back in September with a game code set to unlock tonight at 12:00 a.m. (local times for all). Billbil-kun wasn’t able to confirm if the bundle would come with a disc or download code but did say that its price would be $559.99 in the U.S.