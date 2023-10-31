Persona 3 Reload Trailer Shows Mitsuru Decimating Shadows

The next Persona 3 Reload trailer to drop focuses on “the Empress of Execution” whose family runs the powerful Kirijo Group, Mitsuru Kirijo.

The trailer shows off party member Mitsuru Kirijo, voiced in Atlus‘ upcoming remake by Allegra Clark. Alongside her Persona Penthesilea, Mitsuru is seen destroying shadows throughout Tartarus with graceful attacks and abilities. More of her personality is also showcased as she eats out at a restaurant with the main protagonist and gives a rousing speech at Gekkoukan High School.

You can watch the newest Persona 3 Reload trailer on YouTube below:

When does Persona 3 Reload come out?

Persona 3 Reload is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 2, 2024. The remake features a new English voice cast as well as some gameplay alterations to modernize some of the original’s mechanics.

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”