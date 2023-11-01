Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update Fixes Various Bugs, Patch Notes Released

Insomniac Games has released patch notes for another Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update. The studio has addressed a litany of bugs in the new update (version 1.001.004), including a few issues where players would become stuck in the game and more.
Unlike the first two updates for the game, which introduced some bigger changes, the latest update aims to tackle more tiny glitches and errors that were causing issues for players. This includes things like one of the suits having extra eye details, models not loading properly, and more.
Spider-Man 2 Update 1.001.004 Patch Notes
Here are the patch notes for the latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update:
- Addressed an issue where players could become stuck during the finale of Marko’s Memories
- Addressed an issue where a boss could become stuck in geometry
- Addressed multiple issues where the player could become stuck during the Galvanize tutorial
- Addressed an issue where players with shortcuts enabled could become stuck in a puzzle during the New Threads mission
- Addressed an issue where the Charge Jump would break when assigned to a shortcut
- Addressed an issue where the Upgraded Classic suit had duplicate eye details
- Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions
- Improved stability