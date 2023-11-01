Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update Fixes Various Bugs, Patch Notes Released

Insomniac Games has released patch notes for another Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update. The studio has addressed a litany of bugs in the new update (version 1.001.004), including a few issues where players would become stuck in the game and more.

Unlike the first two updates for the game, which introduced some bigger changes, the latest update aims to tackle more tiny glitches and errors that were causing issues for players. This includes things like one of the suits having extra eye details, models not loading properly, and more.

Here are the patch notes for the latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update: