The Last of Us Season 2 Production Start Date Confirmed by HBO

The Last of Us Season 2 will officially enter production next year, HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirmed during a recent press conference on Thursday.

According to Bloys (via Variety), the highly anticipated next season of the live-action adaptation will begin production in early 2024, but he didn’t give any indication of when the show might debut. Variety notes that the second series of the series wasn’t on the network’s 2024 slate presentation, meaning that it might not arrive until 2025 at the earliest.

Variety has reported that HBO CEO Casey Bloys spoke at a press conference this morning and revealed that The Last of Us Season 2 will be entering production in early 2024. He noted that the WGA strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike delayed the production of the second season, which the outlet states was not on the network’s 2024 slate presentation. This means the upcoming season will likely arrive, at the earliest, in 2025.

What is The Last of Us about?

“The live-action series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” reads the synopsis. “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.”

The Last of Us currently stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Season 2 is expected to be based on Naughty Dog’s acclaimed video game sequel The Last of Us Part II, which will feature a significant time jump introducing a now grown-up Ellie.

Season 1 also featured Nico Parker, Anna Torv, Melanie Lynskey, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, and Storm Reid. It also included guest-star appearances from the original video game’s actors Jeffrey Pierce, Merle Dandridge, Troy Baker, and Ashley Johnson as new characters.

The series is executive produced and co-written by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and original game writer Neil Druckmann, who is also serving as one of the directors. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. Executive producers are Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog President Evan Wells, and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.

Season 1 is now available for streaming on Max.