Sony Has Delayed Half of Upcoming PlayStation Live Service Games

Sony Group leader Hiroki Totoki has revealed that the company’s PlayStation division has delayed six upcoming live service games. PlayStation Studios have a total of 12 live service projects in development, half of which Sony expects to release by FY2025.

PlayStation isn’t giving up on its live service push

Following the announcement of PlayStation boss Jim Ryan‘s departure, reports emerged that PlayStation Studios had been struggling to adjust under his push towards games-as-a-service. This was followed by reports that The Last of Us multiplayer is all but canceled.

However, Sony has reiterated that its live service games are still in development and a Naughty Dog developer recently confirmed that he’s still working on the TLOU multiplayer game.

“We are trying as much as possible to ensure [these games] are enjoyed and liked by gamers for a long time,” Totoki said of the live service games earlier today (transcript by VGC). “[Of] the 12 titles, six titles will be released by FY25 — that’s our current plan. [As for] the remaining six titles, we are still working on that. That’s the total number of live service and multiplayer titles. Mid to long term we want to [push] this kind of service and that’s the unchanged policy of the company.”