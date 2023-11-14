Persona 3 Reload Trailer Highlights the Canine Companion Koromaru

Atlus has finally released a Persona 3 Reload trailer for one of the most beloved characters in Persona 3 — the lively Shiba Inu party member Koromaru.

Voiced by Shinya Takahashi, Koromaru is a Persona-using canine member of S.E.E.S. As the video showcases, Koromaru battles with Cerberus and represents the Strength Arcana in the game. Outside of battle, the main player character can spend time bonding with Koromaru, which includes playing Shogi matches alongside him and watching television.

You can check out Koromaru’s Persona 3 Reload trailer on YouTube below:

What do you do in Persona 3 Reload?

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden’ between one day and the next,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”

Persona 3 Reload is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 2, 2024. The Atlus remake features a new English voice cast as well as some gameplay alterations to modernize some of the original’s mechanics.