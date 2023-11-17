Arizona Sunshine 2 Gameplay Showcase Reveals New Additions

Vertigo Games has released new gameplay footage and information for PSVR2 action-adventure FPS Arizona Sunshine 2 in its Gameplay Showcase event.

Arizona Sunshine 2 PSVR 2 gameplay details

Among the highlights from the 15-minute video was a look at new campaign gameplay alongside fresh details on the game’s cross-platform cooperative modes, and more.

A blog post gives more detailed information on what the video offers up.

Cooperative Play

Arizona Sunshine 2 will feature full cross-platform multiplayer functionality, a two-player cooperative campaign mode, an endless Horde mode for up to four players, and more. Cooperative play in Arizona Sunshine II is built on the foundations laid by the original game, but adds a plethora of VR interactions and mechanics with which Arizona Sunshine 2 embraces freestyle cooperative play more than ever before.

Post-Launch Plans

Also announced today were plans for post-launch support, including three additional Horde mode maps to be released during Year One. More details will be revealed at a later date.

Single-Player Campaign Showcase

During the showcase, Arizona Sunshine 2 game director Peter Deurloo presented an all-new single-player campaign playthrough, featuring never-before-seen footage, and showcased fresh gameplay details. These involve some new hints about the all-new, standalone story by Rob Yescombe (The Invisible Hours, Farpoint); Buddy, your new canine friend; and next-gen combat mechanics, such as manual reloading, melee combat, and crafting.

Creators’ First-Hand Cooperative Adventures

Next up on the Gameplay Showcase, is a lineup of virtual reality creators paired off in duos to debut Arizona Sunshine 2‘s campaign cooperative mode. Learn about their experience with the game’s campaign cooperative mode—together with their new friend, Buddy. Various creators have shared their latest impressions of the two-player campaign co-op mode in long-form videos on their channels.

Special Interview with Lead Voice Actor Sky Soleil

The Gameplay Showcase starred a special guest: Arizona Sunshine 2 lead voice actor Sky Soleil. In a chat with the development team, Sky discusses his experience of stepping back into the shoes of Arizona Sunshine 2‘s witty protagonist. Add a freestyle voice-acting session captured on camera to boot, and it becomes clear why Sky’s incredible voice acting is a crucial ingredient in Arizona Sunshine 2 storytelling.

Special Promotions

Lastly, during this entire weekend, celebrate with the deepest-to-date discounts on the Arizona Sunshine franchise on Steam, from up to 80 percent off on the original Arizona Sunshine and its downloadable content, to the pre-order discount on the Arizona Sunshine 2 Deluxe Edition.

Arizona Sunshine 2 heads to PSVR2 on December 7, 2023.