Naughty Dog Acknowledges ‘Intense’ The Last of Us 2 Plot Reactions 3 Years On

Naughty Dog‘s Neil Druckmann revisited the polarizing reception of The Last of Us Part 2‘s plot three years after the game originally launched. Druckmann acknowledged the “intense” reaction from fans, adding that it’ll be up to fans to decide whether TLOU2 stands the test of time or not.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Druckmann said that The Last of Us 2’s launch was an emotional experience for Naughty Dog, and to this day, the studio is proud of what it delivered.

“It’s ultimately up to fans to decide what does and doesn’t stand the test of time, but in the years since its release, we’ve been continuously blown away by the outpouring of love, support, and acclaim for a game that means so much to Naughty Dog,” he added.

With TLOU2 Remastered coming, Druckmann hopes to hear from more people who have experienced the story for the first time. He revealed that Naughty Dog has heard from fans who say their lives have been impacted by its games, stating that it inspires the studio to continue telling the stories it wants to tell.

As for The Last of Us 3, there is still “no comment” from Druckmann.