Ubisoft Thwarts Hacking Attempt Weeks After Insomniac Data Breach

Ubisoft has apparently thwarted an attempted hack during which an individual gained access to the company’s systems for 48 hours. The company has said that it’s currently investigating the security breach, and a full statement will likely come after the holiday.

Ubisoft hack could have resulted in a theft of 900 GB of data

First reported by Bleeping Computer, Twitter user vx-underground posted screenshots that purportedly show an individual attempting to steal 900 GB of data from Ubisoft’s systems on December 20 — not long after a devastating ransomware attack on Insomniac Games. It’s unclear if the individual is affiliated with a group or was acting solo.

The hacker had access to Ubisoft’s systems for roughly 48 hours when the breach was detected and they were thrown out, seemingly unsuccessful in their attempt to lift the data.

The Threat Actor would not share how they got initial access. Upon entry they audited the users access rights and spent time thoroughly reviewing Microsoft Teams, Confluence, and SharePoint.



They attempted to exfiltrate R6 Siege user data but were unsuccessful pic.twitter.com/EPRraDl3MT — vx-underground (@vxunderground) December 22, 2023

Bleeping Computer reached out to Ubisoft who acknowledged reports of the infiltration. “We are aware of an alleged data security incident and are currently investigating,” the statement reads. “We don’t have more to share at this time.”

While Ubisoft managed to fight off the hacker, Insomniac Games wasn’t so lucky. The studio is still reeling from the impact of the ransomware attack, and is assessing the damage.