Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare Could Be Joining PS Plus Premium Soon

With a new Alone in the Dark just a few months away, Sony looks like it’s chosen a good time to bring back a PS1 classic in Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare. Well, at least it seems like it did.

Alone Again

When the PlayStation UK account initially revealed the PS Plus Games Catalog update, a tweet noted the game as part of the lineup, and in a PlayStation Access video, it also showed up. But the tweet and video were deleted, and the video was reuploaded without mention of Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare.

Thankfully, someone managed to get proof before the original video vanished by screenshotting it, and comments under the deleted tweet still appear.

And alone in the dark pic.twitter.com/zSefFsZwRp — Quba (@_qubady_) January 10, 2024

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare is a separate canon from the main series. From the moment Edward Carnby and Aline Cedrac set foot on Shadow Island, they are confronted by mysterious, evil creatures intent on thwarting their progress to recover three ancient tablets believed to hold the secret key to some incredible menacing phenomena. Danger threatens from every corner.

One possible theory for the fumbled attempt at secrecy is that the new Alone in the Dark‘s own release date shifted from January 16, 2024 to March 20, 2024 and the PS Plus announcement was moved with it, but not omitted from the lineup for January given to PlayStation UK social media and PlayStation Access.

We’ll know more soon enough when the PS Plus Classics for the month arrive.