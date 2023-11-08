New Alone in the Dark Trailer Shows What Lurks in the Shadows

The latest Alone in the Dark trailer sees our dynamic duo Looking for Jeremy, but finding something nasty in the shadows instead.

Not so Alone

The trailer, Looking For Jeremy, shows the various gameplay elements, including stealth and puzzles, but finishes with a good look at the eldritch horrors lurking in the darkest corners of Derceto Manor and its grounds.

After receiving a mysterious letter, Emily and Private Investigator Edward arrive at the Derceto Manor to uncover unexplainable happenings and to find Emily’s uncle Jeremy, who has gone missing after some troubling correspondence. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next? All questions to be answered as they investigate the mystery of Derceto Manor.

Alone in the Dark had been due to arrive last month, but an increasingly busy October release schedule saw developer Pieces Interactive given more time to refine the game with a three-month delay to January 16, 2024.

Starring David Harbour and Jodie Comer, Alone in the Dark will be released on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Its prologue is available now for free.