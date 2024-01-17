Unofficial Spider-Man 2 PC Port Has Been Released

An unofficial PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been released using a recently leaked build of the game. Ransomware attackers targeted Insomniac Games last month, leaking virtually everything they could get their hands on including Spider-Man 2’s PC dev build.

Unofficial Spider-Man 2 PC release contains the full game but is full of bugs and glitches

We’re not going to share any links to the port here but proof of its existence was shared over on Twitter by PC_Focus. The game understandably isn’t in perfect condition but the folks working on the port are apparently patching it up and improving things on the go. The full release reportedly weighs around 256GB, presumably because it’s an unoptimized mess.

Neverheless, this is a disaster for Insomniac Games, who has reportedly been banning the developers of the unofficial build from its official Discord server. At least one of the developers has also reportedly quit working on the port, likely due to fear of repercussions. According to PC_Focus, some of the unofficial port’s Brazil-based developers are still on the task.

Spiderman 2 torrent with full game and patches with shaders and collision is being uploaded to a torrent server.



Whisper quit working on the Spiderman 2 build



Sony is probably tracing the source of the build and gearing up to take action as we speak. Needless to say, we advise against downloading anything unofficial if you do end up coming across a link to the build.