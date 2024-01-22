Palworld on PS5: Shuhei Yoshida Responds to Fan Requests

Action-adventure game Palworld, which has become an unexpected global hit, might eventually land on the PS5. Nicknamed “Pokemon with guns,” Palworld is currently in early access on the Xbox One and Series X|S as well as PC, and has already sold a whopping five million copies in just three days as of this morning.

Will Palworld come to PS5? Never say never

Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s indie boss Shuhei Yoshida congraluated Palworld developer Pocket Pair in response to the studio’s tweet celebrating the game’s unprecedented success. A fan then requested Yoshida to work on bringing the game to PS5. Yoshida responded with a “Yes,” and proceeded to tag Jingwen Zhu, PlayStation’s partner development executive for China and Japan.

Over the weekend, Pocket Pair’s community manager also took Twitter to clarify their previous statement that has been misconstrued by some Xbox fans as confirmation that Palworld will remain Xbox exclusive. Not quite.

“This was by no means a statement that Palworld will never come to PlayStation,” wrote the community manager, who goes as Bucky on Twitter. “Please don’t twist my words to perpetuate silly arguments. Thanks!”

This old tweet is suddenly doing the rounds and apparently needs clarifying so:



The above posted said Palworld may release on ps4, ps5, Xbox or PC.

I replied that it won’t be on PlayStation, which was and still is currently true, and that it would be only on Xbox and Steam.… — Bucky | Palworld & Craftopia (@Bucky_cm) January 21, 2024

An official FAQ for Palworld on Steam also states that Pocket Pair will consider a PS5 version.