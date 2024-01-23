Sony Says Cloud Streaming Is More Valuable Than ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ Subscriptions

Sony Group CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has expressed his satisfaction with PS Plus offering, stressing that cloud streaming is more valuable than “all-you-can-eat” type subscriptions. Yoshida made his remarks in a November 2023 talk with Norges Bank Investment Management, which surfaced online and started making rounds this week.

Kenichiro Yoshida on PS Plus, cloud gaming, and competition

Yoshida said that a large number of players tend to play one game at a time, which is why PS Plus is designed to offer a hybrid solution of sorts where players have a choice between having access to a large back catalog of games as well as purchasing new games.

“People usually play one game at a time,” Yoshida said (via Insider Gaming). “So all-you-can-eat type of many games may not be so valuable compared with video streaming services. So we’ll have a kind of balanced or hybrid service on PlayStation Network: a subscription as well as pay-per-content.”

Elsewhere, Yoshida was quizzed about Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, his response to which was quite a departure from Jim Ryan‘s — the outgoing PlayStation CEO. “Healthy competition is necessary for the game industry to grow and at Sony we believe it is important to provide gamers with different options to play,” Yoshida replied.