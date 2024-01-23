PlayStation Committed to Bringing Games to PC, Mobile, and Cloud

Sony Group CEO and Chair Kenichiro Yoshida has reiterated that the company’s PlayStation division is committed to bringing games to PC, mobile, and cloud platforms. Yoshida reaffirmed this commitment in a November 2023 talk with Norges Bank Investment Management, which surfaced online and started making rounds this week.

Sony has stood by its policy of not releasing PlayStation first-party games on other platforms day-and-date with its consoles, but Yoshida has said that the future of PlayStation will be “ubiquitous.”

“Wherever there is computing, users will be able to play their favorite games seamlessly,” Yoshida said (via Insider Gaming). “Why PlayStation will remain our core product [is] we will expand our gaming experiences to PC, mobile, and cloud.”

Sony has set up a mobile gaming division within PlayStation but it has yet to take off. It’s unclear if the company will change its stance on PC releases, but it has already made strides on the cloud gaming front. Currently available to PS Plus Premium subscribers in select regions, PS5’s cloud streaming service has garnered positive reviews, with players noting that it works almost flawlessly and supports a large catalog of games.