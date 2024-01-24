PS5 Update Blocks Cronus Zen Macro Devices

A side effect of today’s PS5 software update is that it now blocks Cronus Zen macro devices from working on the console. The popular devices, which are often used to give players an unfair advantage in competitive multiplayer games, will now disconnect from the PS5 if players accept the update.

Cronus has posted an update on its official website stating they are aware of the problem and are working to fix the problem. However, they don’t have any estimate of how long this process will take. For now, those using the device are being encouraged not to download the PS5 update:

We’re aware of an issue with Zen and the PS5. As of this morning (Jan 24), the console is prompting everyone to update, and if you do, Zen will no longer connect to the PS5 without disconnecting.



However, this update is NOT mandatory! Simply skip it and everything should still work with the Zen as expected. Note: It will update in Rest mode too, so you should disconnect the PS5 from the internet, skip the update, then reconnect it again. There is currently no timetable on a fix so don’t be offended if you’re directed to check this notice when asking for an ETA. It could be 24hrs, 24 days, 24 months, we won’t know until we’ve dug into it. This notice will be updated as soon as we have more information. We appreciate your patience.

While Cronus may be panicking, many players are not upset that devices such as the Zen have been blocked in the latest console update. The device allows players to use macros and digitally alter the performance of their controller on most consoles and PC. Most use this to gain an unfair advantage in multiplayer games, such as increased aim assist, rapid-fire mods, and no-recoil macros. As such, those against the devices see this move from Sony as a way to level out the playing field again.

Developers and publishers like Activision have also been working to block the devices from games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Activision’s Team Ricochet detects third-party devices, and those found using them will incur suspensions, bans, and other gameplay measures that make their matches unplayable. Epic Games has also restricted the use of Cronus Zen and Cronus Max in Fortnite, giving in-game warnings to players before they follow up with permanent bans.