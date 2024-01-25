PS5 Players Ask Sony to Block Xim After Cronus Zen

Following yesterday’s PS5 system update that blocked Cronus Zen devices from working on the console, players are demanding the same treatment for Xim devices. Xim and Cronus are both popular among cheaters who use mouse and keyboard on console to gain an unfair advantage in multiplayer shooters.

A quick look on social media sites and gaming forums shows that most players are celebrating the news of Cronus Zen being blocked, and are demanding that Xim devices be blocked as well. Sony didn’t mention anything about blocking such devices in its firmware update patch notes, leaving Cronus to make an official statement encouraging customers not to update their PS5s.

It’s currently unclear if the block on Cronus Zen was an unintended consequence of the update, but players welcomed the move nonetheless. This has been a contentious issue among players who say anti-cheat measures deployed by devs in games like Call of Duty are inadequate. The solution, according to them, is to plug the source.

“I wish they do something against Xim too, that s*** is cancer in FPS games — R6 Siege is full of that,” wrote one player. “Overwatch as well,” wrote another. Hundreds of others echoed these comments, listing a variety of multiplayer shooters.

Sony hasn’t addressed the matter.