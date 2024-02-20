Petition for Helldivers 2 Xbox Version Gathers Nearly 50,000 Signatures

Xbox players have launched a petition to bring Helldivers 2 to Microsoft’s platform. While it’s not uncommon for players to launch petitions like these as a joke, this one seems to have garnered a lot of support, with quite a few supporters releasing video statements in favor of an Xbox release.

Spotted by Xfire, the Change.org petition comes less than a week after Xbox boss Phil Spencer bemoaned platform exclusivity while acknowledging that Microsoft engages in the same behavior in order to stay competitive. Spencer is of the view that no one benefits from Helldivers 2 being limited to the PS5 and PC.

“The Xbox community stands as a bastion of diverse players, each with their unique stories, strategies, and strengths to bring to the battlefield,” the petition reads. “By bringing Helldivers 2 to Xbox, Arrowhead Game Studios has the opportunity to weave this vibrant tapestry of gamers into the fabric of the Helldivers universe.”

It’s unclear who owns the Helldivers IP, but with Sony Interactive Entertainment being the publisher, it’s unlikely that Arrowhead can simply bring the game to Xbox. At the time of this writing, the petition is inching closer to 50,000 signatures.