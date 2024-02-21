Helldivers 2 Dev Suggests Not Buying the Game Until Server Issues Are Resolved

Johan Pilestedt, the CEO of Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Games, has suggested holding off on buying the game until ongoing server issues are resolved. Arrowhead and Sony have been working to increase server capacity as the game buckles under an unexpected influx of players on PS5 and PC.

Helldivers 2 issues aren’t simply a matter of buying another server, says Arrowhead

Pilestedt suggested not buying Helldivers 2 for now in response to a Twitter user who bemoaned all the buzz surrounding the game because they can’t currently afford to buy it. In response, Pilestedt said that although he wants Helldivers 2 to be as profitable as possible, it would make him feel bad if people spent their “last dollar” buying the game, only to be met with server queues.

If you have no cash, get it later. While we made a really fun game it's worth waiting until the servers can support the capacity.



I mean, as a CEO I of course want the game to be as profitable as possible, but if you spent yr last $ and got stuck in server queues I'd be ? — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 20, 2024

Pilestedt’s response was well received by followers, who appreciated his transparency and communcation regarding the issues.

Speaking of servers, Pilestedt clarified a common misconception that Helldivers 2’s server woes can simply be resolved by purchasing more servers. As spotted by PCGamesN, Pilestedt said that “it’s a matter of labor.” “We need to optimize the backend code,” Pilestedt wrote on Twitter. “We are hitting some real limits.”

Pilestedt added that he doesn’t want to pester his engineers as he wants them to work independently without pressure.